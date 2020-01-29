Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Shares of LPI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

