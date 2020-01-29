Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 969,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 717,677 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

