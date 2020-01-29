Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 155.50 ($2.05).
LTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.
In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.
