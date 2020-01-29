Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,068 shares of company stock worth $36,936,806. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

