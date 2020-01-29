LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 325 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,992,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 91,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.34. 1,756,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

