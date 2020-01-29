LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 400 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. 76,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,267. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

