LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. 469,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $65.91 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

