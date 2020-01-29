LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 1,858,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.