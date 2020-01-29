LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

