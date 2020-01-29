LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 98,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

