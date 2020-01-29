LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 779 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,041.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

BATS:IDV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 160,176 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

