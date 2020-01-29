Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 196,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:LEN.B traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

