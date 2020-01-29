Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading Down 32.7%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) dropped 32.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 3,051,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 938,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

