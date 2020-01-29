Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 403,774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,746,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,419.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam R. Flatto bought 3,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.31 per share, with a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361 over the last quarter. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.