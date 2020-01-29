Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Shares Down 7.9%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.65), 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,292.50 ($17.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is £364.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is £320.31.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI)

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

