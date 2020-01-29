Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,275,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.