Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $1.35 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.46.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

