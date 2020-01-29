Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.75.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.65. 470,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.24. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.