Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $520.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $469.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.75.
Shares of LMT traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.45. The company had a trading volume of 204,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.