Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $520.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $469.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.75.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.45. The company had a trading volume of 204,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

