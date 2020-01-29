Loop Capital Boosts Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

MXIM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 171,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

