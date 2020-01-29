Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading 0.7% Higher

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.80 ($17.21) and last traded at €14.80 ($17.21), 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.70 ($17.09).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of $357.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. It offers its customers the possibility to participate in the state-licensed lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

