Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 424.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 248,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGR opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $865.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.53. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $797,219.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

