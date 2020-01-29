Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 305,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 74,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 14,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $511,884.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,464,845.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 368,493 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,190. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.28 million, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.