Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 480 Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Re/Max by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Re/Max by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Re/Max by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

RMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

RMAX opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $676.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.25. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

