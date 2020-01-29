Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 620 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 2.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 155.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 67,751 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Marcus Corp has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

