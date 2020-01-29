Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,950 shares of company stock valued at $203,622. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.53. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

