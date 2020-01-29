Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.87. Luby’s has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%.

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

