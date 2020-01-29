Lucas Capital Management Raises Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Sabine Royalty Trust accounts for 2.0% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 23,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $590.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.50. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 958.33% and a net margin of 94.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

