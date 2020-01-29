Lucas Capital Management Sells 575 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lucas Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $496,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

