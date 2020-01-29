Lucas Capital Management Trims Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Lucas Capital Management reduced its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE USAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,213. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.91 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.37%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.