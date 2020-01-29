MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. 144,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.