MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTSI. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. 1,480,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

