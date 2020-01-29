MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 65440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.65.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

