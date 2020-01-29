MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 859 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 736,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

