MACRO Consulting Group Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.9% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 78,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $22,289,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 78,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.15. 223,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,449. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

