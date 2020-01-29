MACRO Consulting Group Has $8.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MACRO Consulting Group reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH remained flat at $$205.33 during trading on Wednesday. 175,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,183. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $196.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.