MACRO Consulting Group Purchases 952 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.4% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,728,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. 892,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.