MACRO Consulting Group Takes $211,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

MACRO Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.52. 14,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.