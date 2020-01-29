Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. 15,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $523.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.88. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

