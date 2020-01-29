Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 18,917 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,282. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

