Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,960 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,191. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $134.84 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

