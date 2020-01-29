Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 790 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

