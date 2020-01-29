Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLY. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

SLY stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

