Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

