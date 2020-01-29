Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $805,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

