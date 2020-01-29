Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

