Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,923 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

