Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 6,467 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,233,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.