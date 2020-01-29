Main Street Research LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 436.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

