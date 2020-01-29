Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 338,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.96. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $164.70 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

